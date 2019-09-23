Ron Stollings
Buy Now

Sen. Ron Stollings (right)

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislature Photography

A longtime Democratic state senator from Boone County has filed pre-candidacy papers for next year's race for governor.

Ron Stollings, a physician, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. His current Senate term ends in 2022.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has said he is running for re-election. Other declared candidates include Justice's former commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher, and former Eastern Panhandle delegate Michael Folk, both Republicans; and Democrat Stephen Smith, former director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.