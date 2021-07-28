WAYNE — After a positive first experience in the West Virginia House of Delegates, appointed member Joshua Booth has announced his run in the 2022 election for the seat.
Booth, who was appointed to the District 19 seat following former delegate Derrick Evans’ resignation, said despite getting a parking ticket on his first day and not being able to find his office, he felt proud to be appointed to the position.
Booth said the experience was positive because of teamwork exemplified at the Capitol.
“It’s very eye-opening and I learned a lot. I met a lot of gentlemen and scholars. These are career professionals — prosecutors, contractors, engineers, teachers, union leaders, great minds. I loved it,” he said. “I try to be open-minded. I want to listen to everybody. All these different social issues that have lobbyists, whether I’m for or against it, I’ll listen to them.”
While he chose not to run in the regular election, Booth put his name in the running for the delegate seat as a lesson to his sons on how delegates are replaced — and also in response to a dare. Booth said his children challenged him to put his name in as a potential candidate, and because he is still considered young at 41, he was up for the challenge.
Following the completion of his first session, he said it was an honor to serve the people.
“I never thought of myself as a political figure, but you have to. I embrace it; it’s the most honoring role I could take on as a 41-year-old. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to do this service,” Booth said.
While there was confusion over his selection due to involvement of the Supreme Court to determine if his appointment from Gov. Jim Justice was legal, Booth said he was excited to be sworn in.
Booth said discussion of the bills was effective and eye-opening, and estimates nearly 90% of the bills passed with bipartisan support. Besides some social issues that had closer votes, Booth said nearly everyone was open to listening to the different sides of bills.
Even when a bill Booth supported did not pass, he said he grew up learning to not dwell on what has happened and focus on what will happen, and he chose to use that same mentality in the legislative session.
“Football taught me a lot about loss. If you lose the game on Friday, you still have nine more games on the schedule. You can’t sit and dwell. Tomorrow is a new day. That’s kind of prepared me for Charleston,” Booth said.
When speaking about COVID-19 CARES Act funding and how it can best be used, Booth said the state would be wise to wait and see how President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill fares to see if they can save money to be spent on other projects.
Booth also said while everyone is repeating some of the same ideas about what the money would be best for, some are missing the biggest part.
“Everybody’s saying infrastructure, broadband, sewer, water, and that’s pretty easy. What does that really mean? Jobs,” he said. “Jobs, because when you fund those programs, you are putting people to work.”
Booth said he wants to help Wayne County excel and reach its highest potential, and he is hopeful that he is able to accurately represent the people during his appointment.
Booth graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School and received a business administration degree from Marshall University. He is vice president for Highway Safety Inc.