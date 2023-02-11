The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Boujee Boards by Roz taught community members tips and tricks on how to build their own charcuterie boards Friday.

Located in the Progress Building on 8th Street in downtown Huntington, Boujee Boards by Roz owner Roz Bradshaw said her charcuterie and cheese company gives people a chance to learn how to use cheeses, meats, fruits, vegetables and sweets to make a delicious and beautiful board to enjoy.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

