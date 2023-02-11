Workshop participant Tiffanie Fykes, of Waynesboro, Va., speaks with others at her table as they attend a Valentine’s Day-themed charcuterie board workshop presented by Boujee Boards by Roz on Friday, inside The Progress Building in Huntington.
Workshop participant Debbie Smith, of Huntington, arranges the items on her charcuterie board as people attend a Valentine’s Day-themed charcuterie board workshop presented by Boujee Boards by Roz on Friday, inside The Progress Building in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Boujee Boards by Roz taught community members tips and tricks on how to build their own charcuterie boards Friday.
Located in the Progress Building on 8th Street in downtown Huntington, Boujee Boards by Roz owner Roz Bradshaw said her charcuterie and cheese company gives people a chance to learn how to use cheeses, meats, fruits, vegetables and sweets to make a delicious and beautiful board to enjoy.
“I call it edible art because it is an art,” she said. “It’s not just throwing everything on one plate, it’s creating.”
On Friday, Roz hosted a Valentine’s workshop where visitors could not only learn how to set up a board, but also enjoy a chocolate fountain and take home a rose, along with their own board to use in the future.
Lisa Hunter attended Friday’s event and said she has known Bradshaw for years, and she believes the charcuterie work Bradshaw does is amazing.
“I just wanted to come because one it intrigues me, the whole concept of charcuterie, but I also certainly want to support (Bradshaw) because I think she’s doing an awesome job,” Hunter said.
Another attendee, Nichole McKissick, said she’s always enjoyed charcuterie boards, but after the Valentine’s workshop, she hopes to start building her own for special events.
Bradshaw will host another Valentine’s workshop Tuesday, and those interested can check for availability at the business’s website or Facebook page. If spots are all filled, Bradshaw said she will also be partnering with The Haute Wick Social on Feb. 23 for a joint candle and charcuterie board workshop, and those details are also available on the website.
Bradshaw said anyone can also book a workshop for schools, teens, couples or even kids, as long as there are at least six people. She also offers catering.
Though she has only been at her storefront since January, Bradshaw will celebrate two years of business Feb. 25, which is also her birthday. Bradshaw said she plans to have some deals on the day of, along with door prizes and a celebration in the evening.
The storefront also sells locally produced products, such as honey, soaps, teas and more, and to-go charcuterie boxes. It is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
