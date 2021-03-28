HUNTINGTON — Although Old Main Emporium owners Sara Deel and Sara Sturgen pride themselves on being innovative and adaptive, even they couldn’t predict their future while watching the news of COVID-19 spreading in Asia and Europe.
By January 2020 the business’s sales had been taking a hit, and when COVID-19 hit the United States and businesses were forced to close their doors, they were left scrambling, not knowing what the future held for the popular 4th Avenue women’s boutique.
The women said the unknowing pushed them as far as putting their landlord on notice that the business might not survive.
However, thanks to CARES Act relief for small businesses passed by Congress last year, “the Saras” now have room to breathe and evaluate the next step for the growth of their business, which they believe has a bright future in downtown Huntington.
Old Main Emporium opened in Heritage Station in 2014 as a small shop catering to the Marshall University community. It’s “Where Fashion and Tradition Meet.” However, over the years it has adapted to include more women’s fashion, inclusive of all sizes, and other wardrobe staples. It is important for them to have affordable, comfortable, high-quality fashion for all, the women said.
As their business grew, the Saras’ perspective did, too. They no longer believe the mantra “If you build it, they will come.” With customers not coming to them, they went to the customers.
They didn’t only sell clothing in the past year. The women pushed jewelry, blankets, snacks, mini game systems and even makeup, some of which was a shock, Sturgen said.
“If you would have told Sara and me in 2014, ‘You’re going to sell false eyelashes,’ we would have laughed at you,” Sturgen said. “But it’s a different world, and I think our customers are looking for different things.”
For the most part, the customers have been understanding, and their dedication to safety has not wavered throughout the pandemic, Sturgen said.
“If one of us goes down, the store goes down, because we have nobody else to depend on. And it’s just both of us,” she said. “It’s not worth her life or my life or your life, anybody, you know, to sell you a T-shirt … I would just rather everybody get calmer and it gets safer before we do that.”
What has helped the business stay afloat was adapting years ago when foot traffic along 4th Avenue slowed down around late 2016. The women took advice from Misty Lamp, owner of Bow Love Boutique in Huntington, and took their attention to social media and started doing live sales, similar to what one would see on a shopping network.
Within six weeks they saw results, and they have continued the tradition ever since.
“It got to a point in 2019 that our online sales via Facebook versus our in-store and website sales were almost even, and I think that speaks volumes,” Sturgen said.
Through live videos on Facebook and their website, the women have been able to show their unapologetically bubbly personalities to customers all over the world, creating personal connections and friendships with people wanting to buy. On the flip side, the women said they feel disconnected in a way because they don’t get to see customers’ faces.
Friends of the business will show up on Thursdays with something special to add to the live videos, whether it be a friend bringing ice cream or another showing up with a “pack of smokes” as a gag. The women sometimes even name the clothing after some of their most loyal customers.
“Who would have thought that two old hags that run OME would be on people’s radar to show up every Thursday night at 7 o’clock and we’re like a sitcom,” Sturgen said.
Being adaptive in ways like that prior to the pandemic helped the boutique survive, they said, as they navigated the new waters of COVID-19.
While sometimes reaching hundreds of viewers, the Thursday night live video in which the women show off their products is a weekly staple for about 50 viewers.
They aren’t the only ones. The Haute Wick Social, Full Circle Gifts & Goods and other downtown businesses have taken the same path to stay afloat. And it’s worked. Few businesses downtown have had to close in the past year, thanks to the CARES package and online shoppers. Many of those businesses still have their doors shut a year later, Sturgen said.
“All the boutiques on the avenue didn’t know how we were all going to come out of COVID,” Sturgen said. “You could have easily lost a bunch of us. And we’re still standing.”
Now, instead of being pushed to the side by COVID-19, the CARES Act has helped the women find a ledge on which to rest to gain clarity, Deel said.
“I think it’s given us time to breathe, because just in the last few years we’ve just been trying to stay ahead of bills, climb the ladder out of there,” she said. “This has really given us a chance to slow down and kind of drop back and relax and be OK. We can actually make plans and decide what we’re going to do going forward.”
The Saras said the pandemic has taught them many things they think can help them thrive in the future, like the importance of going to customers rather than working long hours behind the counter waiting for traffic to come in.
They reminisced about nighttime boutique crawls that started pre-pandemic to bring in foot traffic and hope to see them happen again in the future.
The women hope to have a grand reopening of the shop in late summer. A combination of the breathing room COVID-19 gave them, other Marshall-based businesses closing shop and a new excitement behind Marshall’s new football coach has pushed the owners to seek out a big haul for fall fashion, which they believe will help the business thrive as COVID-19 quarantiners rear their heads from their homes with herd immunity on the forefront.
However, Deel doesn’t know if it will ever be the same.
“We’ve discovered over the year what you don’t need to be doing in retail to actually make things work right,” she said. “Things like sitting here 80 hours a week waiting on somebody to walk in the door. This place will be a little bit different.”
For now — unless it’s a quick wave through the boutique windows — you will have to find the women online.