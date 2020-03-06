HUNTINGTON — Preparations are underway for Empty Bowls 2020, the 17th annual Pottery and Soup Lunch Fundraiser, presented by Marshall University and community organizations.
The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington.
For $15, attendees will receive one bowl chosen from among hundreds created by Marshall students and other local potters, as well as a soup lunch.
On Thursday, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert visited professor Frederick Bartolovic’s Community Based Learning class to help make bowls for the event.
Proceeds from Empty Bowls go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, where each $15 purchase provides 112 meals for those in need.