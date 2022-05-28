ASHLAND — Local Boy Scouts are spending part of Memorial Day weekend paying tribute to veterans in the Tri-State.
Scouts from across the region placed American flags at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashland and at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday, part of a weekend of activities planned to help people remember veterans and those who lost their lives serving in the United States military.
Events continue Monday with a service at the Memorial Arch in Huntington at 11 a.m. Speakers include Secretary Edward “Ted” Diaz, the secretary of the state Department of Veterans Assistance, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and J. Brian Nimmo, the director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Memorial wreaths will be placed by veteran and fraternal organizations.
The 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade also takes place Monday and will begin at 10 a.m at 6th and Center streets with the theme of “Service, Valor and Sacrifice.” The parade, which has been held in Ironton since 1868, is recognized as one of the longest continuously running parades in the country.
The procession is planned to last two-and-a-half hours and will go down 3rd and Quincy streets before returning to Center Street.
Ironton also has a display of more than 200 American flags on the Lawrence County Courthouse lawn to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
