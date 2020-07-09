CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A body was found Thursday morning in the river in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man, who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and 175-200 lbs., according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.
The subject has a short beard and a “buzz cut” with receding hairline, medium-brown in color, the post said.
Another identifying factor is a blue colored tattoo, the name "Bella" with three sun symbols, on the back of the man’s upper left arm above the elbow.
The office said he appears to be about 30 years old.
Those with information about the unidentified person can contact Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond at 606-923-8309 or mark.hammond@bccoroner.com.