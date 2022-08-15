COALTON, Ky. — The Boyd County Fair is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 15. Gates open at 5 p.m. Rides also open at 5 p.m.
A livestock show is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. A children’s pageant is set for 7 p.m., and a cowboy obstacle course is set for 8 p.m.
August 15, 2022
On day two of the fair, gates and rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A Cloverbud livestock show is set for 6 p.m. FTC Wrestling is set for 7 p.m. An alumni livestock show is scheduled for 7 p.m., and an alumni horse show is scheduled for 8 p.m.
On Thursday, gates and rides open at 5 p.m. The Kingsmen, a gospel group, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. A drag race is set for 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, gates and rides open at 5 p.m. Devin Hale is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m. Shelby Lore is set to perform at 6:15 p.m., and Holly Forbes is set to perform at 7 p.m.
A horse and hounds fun show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and a demolition derby is set for 8 p.m.
The final day of the fair is Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates and rides begin at 3 p.m. Lee Dean will have a Swinging with Sinatra performance at 5:30 p.m. and a Elvis show at 7:15 p.m. Maddox Hale is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m.
A Tri-State MX Motocross is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., and the King Brother’s Rodeo is scheduled at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.boydcountyfair.com.
