People head out to spend their evening at the Boyd County Fair on Aug. 21, 2021, in Ashland.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

COALTON, Ky. — The Boyd County Fair is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 15. Gates open at 5 p.m. Rides also open at 5 p.m.

A livestock show is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. A children’s pageant is set for 7 p.m., and a cowboy obstacle course is set for 8 p.m.

