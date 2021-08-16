ASHLAND — Although students return to the classroom in many parts of the region this month, there’s one last chance for summertime fun as the Boyd County Fair returns with events, entertainment and more.
While activities like the Miss Boyd County Fair pageants, motocross and horse shows, and a craft and vendor show took place over the weekend, the fair’s official opening takes place Tuesday, Aug. 17, and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 21.
“We are so excited to be bringing the fair back this year. Everyone is talking about how happy they are to be able to come to the fair this year,” Ellen Keaton, Boyd County Fair president, said in a release.
Music is a staple of any county fair, and Boyd County’s is no different. Tuesday’s entertainment includes Lee Dean and Swinging with Sinatra at 7 p.m., while Thursday, Aug. 19, will feature an evening of music with The Primitive Quartet at 7 p.m. to kick off gospel night. The musical selections Friday, Aug. 20, will include the Jason Mays Band at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, will focus on the ring with Generation Next Pro Wrestling at 7 p.m. The demolition derby will take place Friday, and motocross events will be held Saturday. The fair will close with the King Brothers Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels.
Horse shows will continue Tuesday through Thursday at the fair, and fair-goers also can view exhibits in horticulture, home economics, fine arts and 4-H.
The Boyd County Fair is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10, which includes all events and entertainment.
Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free unless they are tall enough for the carnival rides.
