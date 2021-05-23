ASHLAND — With a turn of the tassel and high hopes for the future, graduating members of the Class of 2021 at Boyd County High School set off on their next adventure.
The students received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday in Ashland. Catherine Grace Conley was recognized as the valedictorian for the class, while the salutatorian was Cameron Isaac Gibson.
Other schools in the region will conduct commencement ceremonies this week as pandemic restrictions lift and virus numbers decrease.