The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — With a turn of the tassel and high hopes for the future, graduating members of the Class of 2021 at Boyd County High School set off on their next adventure.

The students received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday in Ashland. Catherine Grace Conley was recognized as the valedictorian for the class, while the salutatorian was Cameron Isaac Gibson.

Other schools in the region will conduct commencement ceremonies this week as pandemic restrictions lift and virus numbers decrease.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.