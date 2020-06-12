BARBOURSVILLE — As one area jail announced all its employees tested negative for COVID-19 following the death of an inmate, another facility awaits results for all inmates, who were tested after three asymptomatic inmates tested positive for the virus.
Testing at the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was done this week after Leslie Bryan, 48, went into “medical distress” Sunday. He was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead and tested positive for the virus. He had been asymptomatic during his 12-day stay at the detention center.
Following recommendations of health officials, all employees of the detention center — including those in medical and food services — were tested for the virus.
According to the detention center, all 65 COVID-19 tests performed on staff members came back negative for the virus. Because of this, no further testing will be done as of now.
“This information in combination with the second COVID-19 test on Mr. Bryan being negative and no symptoms being displayed by any staff or incarcerated (inmates) has ended the need to subject anyone to further testing,” it said.
Meanwhile, testing of all inmates at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville occurred Wednesday.
Hearings were placed on hold and testing performed after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered all inmates in the state be tested for the virus after an outbreak was discovered in the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.
Results of testing at the jail are pending.
Prior to Wednesday’s testing, Western Regional Jail — which has a population of 621 inmates — had 22 negative tests and 96 inmates under quarantine.
The protocol for inmates who test positive throughout the state calls for inmates to be quarantined in their cells, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, previously said. Those experiencing symptoms are housed in the medical unit and new intakes, or those coming back from the hospital and other appointments, are also quarantined.