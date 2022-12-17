The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — A Boyd County man was sentenced last week in federal court in Ashland on drug and gun charges, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Thomas Bentley, 38, a Boyd County resident, was sentenced to 108 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

