ASHLAND — A Boyd County man was sentenced last week in federal court in Ashland on drug and gun charges, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Thomas Bentley, 38, a Boyd County resident, was sentenced to 108 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement responded to a trespassing call from a store in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, contacted Bentley, who was in a car in a parking lot on March 18, according to a news release.
Authorities recovered 53.8 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and $2,826 in cash, according to the release. Authorities also recovered a loaded firearm.
Bentley was convicted on drug charges in 2021 and was prohibited to possess a firearm, according to the release.
Under federal law, Bentley is required to serve 85% of his prison sentence, according to the release.
