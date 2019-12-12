ONA — Two Boyd County, Kentucky, men are now banned from Cabell County and Boyd County school functions after fighting on the basketball court at Cabell Midland High School.
Following the conclusion of a Tuesday night girls basketball game between Cabell Midland and Boyd County High School, the two men began fighting on the court floor under the basket in front of students and staff, according to a police report from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.
The men were separated and escorted to an office by a deputy on duty at the game and an assistant principal. The men apologized to each other, hugged and shook hands.
They said they were fighting because one daughter played more than the other’s daughter.
Both men declined to press charges, but were banned from future Cabell County school functions. The athletic director for Boyd County High advised they would be banned from Boyd County school functions as well.