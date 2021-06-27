ASHLAND — The Boyd County school district has been awarded nearly $7.3 million in state funds to renovate and possibly expand Cannonsburg Elementary School, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The $7,298,241 grant is part of some $127 million to schools across Kentucky as part of Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, according to the release.
The Boyd County school board agreed last week to accept the money and agreed to look at hiring an architect to make improvements at the school, which serves about 275 kindergarten through fifth-grade students, said Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett.
The school, built in the 1960s, doesn’t have central air conditioning, Boblett said.
“The school is in true need. It’s something we weren’t expecting,” Boblett said.
The project is in its early stages, Boblett said. He hopes construction can start next spring and take about a year to complete.
The project entails heating and air conditioning improvements, classroom and wiring upgrades, technology improvements and other improvements including upgrades to restrooms, Boblett said. The school near the old Boyd County High School and the Boyd County Vocational School on Midland Trail has space where an addition could be built, he said.
“We will do whatever is in the best interest of our students,” he said.
Additional classrooms could be included in the project, he said.
“We are excited about the project,” he said.
The state funds were approved earlier this year by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission, according to the release.
“This is and always will be an ‘education first’ administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and our educators,” Beshear said in the release.
Beshear and Kentucky legislators reached a bipartisan agreement at the end of the General Assembly session earlier this year to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure.
The schools are to receive the American Rescue Plan Act funds this summer, contingent on allocation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to the release.