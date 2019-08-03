CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Family members of Michael Moore, an inmate who died at the Boyd County Detention Center last year, will receive $1.75 million as part of an out-of-court settlement reached earlier this week.
As part of the agreement with the Kentucky Association of Counties All Lines Fund, the insurance carrier for Boyd County, a flower box with a memorial plaque will also be constructed and maintained outside the detention center in honor of the victim, who was found dead Nov. 29, 2018, in the jail's restraint chair.
Moore, 40, who was arrested for public intoxication, had been jailed for 36 hours before his death. He had arrived at the jail highly intoxicated, which led to his confinement in the restraint chair for more than 20 hours. An autopsy could not rule out criminal activity as a contributing factor to his death.
Jeffrey Kelley, a state police detective investigating the death of Moore, said the man sustained several broken ribs that caused internal bleeding, which led to his death. The Kentucky State Police found five correction officers had allegedly intentionally abused Moore or knowingly permitted the abuse prior to his death.
Cases remain pending against Zackary Messer, of Ashland; Brad Roberts, of Westwood, Kentucky; Colton Griffith, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; and Jeremy Mattox, of Grayson, Kentucky, who are all charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Alicia Beller, of Putnam County, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree in the case earlier this year and a five-year prison sentence was diverted for five years in exchange for her testimony against her co-defendants.
The Kentucky State Police believe the five allegedly either intentionally abused or knowingly permitted the abuse of Moore, leading to his death.
Jailer Joe Burchett resigned in early December after Moore and another inmate, Charles Shaun Finley, 36, died within four days of each other. Finley had been jailed for three weeks before his death. There have been a number of problems at the jail in the past two years, including a riot and escapes.
Burchett served as jailer for 16 years and was replaced by county jailer-elect William Hensley, who was asked to fill the position a month before his term was to start.
As part of the settlement, the family will release all future claims against the facility related to Moore's death.
"The Estate agrees that neither the payment, nor the fact of this agreement, constitutes an admission of any liability, violation of law or wrongdoing of any kind or nature whatsoever on behalf of Boyd County," the document said.
According to a document provided to The Herald-Dispatch, the settlement was reached to avoid the costs of attorney fees, litigation costs and delays associated with a court case.
