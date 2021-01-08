Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Power Plant Collapse
Buy Now

The Killen Generating Station, a closed power plant that collapsed in Adams County, Ohio, is pictured in this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo. The body of a second worker killed in the power plant collapse has been located, his employer said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

 Sam Greene | The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The demolition company that lost workers in a southern Ohio power plant collapse said Friday that the last worker has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio.

Crews from the Adamo Group are working to safely recover the body of Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, the company said in a statement.

It’s not known what caused the Dec. 9 collapse of the power plant. 

A worker whose body was found in rubble was identified earlier as a 42-year-old northeastern Kentucky man, Doug Gray, of Greenup County.

Three other workers were injured Dec. 9, while the rest escaped. The cause of the collapse at the Killen Generating Station site remains under investigation.

Fitzgerald was identified Dec. 14 after the work turned into a recovery effort on Dec. 11.

The Adamo Group said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The collapse came as the coal-fired generation plant, some 75 miles east of Cincinnati, was set to be demolished. It closed in May 2018.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.