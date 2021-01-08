MANCHESTER, Ohio — The demolition company that lost workers in a southern Ohio power plant collapse said Friday that the last worker has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio.
Crews from the Adamo Group are working to safely recover the body of Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, the company said in a statement.
It’s not known what caused the Dec. 9 collapse of the power plant.
A worker whose body was found in rubble was identified earlier as a 42-year-old northeastern Kentucky man, Doug Gray, of Greenup County.
Three other workers were injured Dec. 9, while the rest escaped. The cause of the collapse at the Killen Generating Station site remains under investigation.
Fitzgerald was identified Dec. 14 after the work turned into a recovery effort on Dec. 11.
The Adamo Group said more information would be released as it becomes available.
The collapse came as the coal-fired generation plant, some 75 miles east of Cincinnati, was set to be demolished. It closed in May 2018.