MANCHESTER, Ohio — The demolition company that lost workers in a southern Ohio power plant collapse said Friday that the last worker has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio.
Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover the body of Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, the company said in a statement.
It’s not known what caused the Dec. 9 collapse of the power plant, which was set to be demolished.
A worker whose body was found in rubble was identified earlier as a 42-year-old northeastern Kentucky man, Doug Gray of Greenup County.
Fitzgerald was identified Dec. 14, after the work turned into a recovery effort on Dec. 11.
The Adamo Group said more information would be released as it becomes available.