HUNTINGTON — There was plenty of food to go around the table during the Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington’s Christmas Dinner on Wednesday night.
It’s the organization’s annual tradition dating back about 50 years, which brings the Guyandotte and West Huntington clubs together for a holiday celebration. After dinner was served, children were treated to early Christmas gifts delivered under the tree by Santa Claus himself.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington serve between 70 and 100 children at their Guyandotte location and around 50 children at their 14th Street West location. Membership at the clubs is $10 per year, and the clubs are designated as a safe place for children to go while parents are at work.