HUNTINGTON — The John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington hosted a Halloween Party for members Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Guyandotte location.
Members of the Henrietta Payne Boys & Girls Clubs of 14th Street West and the BC McGinnis club in Guyandotte enjoyed fun activities including a Halloween dance, cake walks, face-painting, pumpkin tosses, Halloween Minute Races, Ping Pong Toss Game, Halloween literature activities as well as a jail activity where members could send their fellow members to the club jail.
Members also enjoyed dinner at the clubs as well as tasty Halloween treats. They were taken home by van and were given Halloween treat bags to enjoy at home.
The John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington have served the Huntington community for 61 years and are currently enrolling new members for both locations. For more information, visit the location at 520 Everett St., in Huntington or call 304-523-5120. The membership fee for a full year is $10, and van service is offered to members. The club picks members up from school and takes them home after a fun day at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
