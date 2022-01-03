HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 38th president, Kenova native Brad D. Smith, has officially taken office.
Smith was welcomed to the school Monday by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud with a celebratory donning of a kelly green jacket.
“There’s so much for me to hear from other people,” Smith said in a news release. “I have a listening tour scheduled with around 20 different sessions over the next four to six weeks and I’ll have the opportunity to get my arms around some of the issues we are all dealing with right now, including COVID.”
University officials said Smith’s day began in his Old Main office before dawn, where he reviewed the upcoming schedule with his transition team. Also on his itinerary Monday were calls with state and federal officials and meetings with senior administration officials at Marshall.
Smith, who was unanimously elected as president by the Board of Governors in October 2021, signed a five-year contract with the university and will be paid a $470,000 annual salary, along with other incentives.
He succeeds Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert, who opted not to renew his contract that was set to expire in summer 2022. Gilbert will remain on staff as a part-time consultant through the transition. Smith was appointed as Gilbert’s successor in October after a months-long search to fill the position.
Smith said he hopes to build on Marshall’s international brand, “tremendous” student body and faculty, and strong programs. He wants to make Marshall’s curriculum more market-driven and future-focused, increase accessibility to classes — both online and via employer sites — and make the university distinctive from others.
Several high-level positions at Marshall are currently held by interims, notably the provost, athletic director and some dean positions, and Smith will spend his first months in office finding permanent replacements for those roles.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
