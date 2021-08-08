The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Amanda McComas to the Family Protection Services Board, according to a news release.

The board consists of seven members who oversee all licensure of domestic violence programs, batterer intervention and prevention programs and visitation and exchange programs. Monitoring compliance with safety and licensure standards, the Family Protection Services Board assures that programs working toward the elimination of domestic violence are adequately funded and provide quality services to victims.

Under her leadership since 2010, McComas has grown the agency to 20 full-time staff members and opened a second emergency shelter in Putnam County. McComas also serves on the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care Steering Committee and as vice chair of the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s Board of Directors.

For more information, visit Branchesdvs.org or call Branches Domestic Violence Shelter at 304-529-2382.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.