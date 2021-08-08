HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Amanda McComas to the Family Protection Services Board, according to a news release.
The board consists of seven members who oversee all licensure of domestic violence programs, batterer intervention and prevention programs and visitation and exchange programs. Monitoring compliance with safety and licensure standards, the Family Protection Services Board assures that programs working toward the elimination of domestic violence are adequately funded and provide quality services to victims.
Under her leadership since 2010, McComas has grown the agency to 20 full-time staff members and opened a second emergency shelter in Putnam County. McComas also serves on the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care Steering Committee and as vice chair of the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s Board of Directors.
For more information, visit Branchesdvs.org or call Branches Domestic Violence Shelter at 304-529-2382.
