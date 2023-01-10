Shannon Petree Beckett, director of systems advocacy, right, and Emily Lingenfelter, court advocate, speak to a group of people as Branches Domestic Violence Shelter conducts a training session at Jewel City Barber Shop as part of the "Style It in Violet" campaign on Sunday, January 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Although simple on the surface, time in a stylist’s chair can be equal parts therapy session and haircut.
Local domestic violence emergency shelter Branches believes hair stylists and people in similar professions have a unique opportunity to spot the signs of abuse and potentially help a victim.
On Sunday afternoon, Branches staff spoke with hair stylists from Jewel City Salon on how they have a special ability to spot signs that a client may be a victim of domestic violence. The symptoms can range from evidence of physical violence in hard-to-see places or clues within a conversation that something isn’t right.
Branches hopes to lean on the intuition and particular relationship stylists have with their clients to be a bridge to help. Stylists frequently have one-on-one conversations and ongoing relationships with clients, all in a space an abuser likely won’t follow.
Sara Blevins, development director at Branches, said the training is a part of a broader community-oriented plan to create a culture of advocacy for victims of domestic violence.
“People want to help, but they don’t know what to do,” Blevins said.
Branches is the only domestic violence emergency shelter and advocacy organization in the Tri-State. The organization has two shelters, one each in Cabell and Putnam counties and offers legal, emotional and financial support for victims in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties.
The five stylists at Jewel City Salon who attended Sunday were the first to undergo this specific training from Branches, which Blevins said hopes to teach stylists across the region.
The training broke down the different signs and ways that domestic violence occurs, how to create a workplace engaged against it, and what to do if it’s spotted.
Some training is composed of pushing back against common misconceptions of domestic violence that can lead to victim-blaming. During the training, a slide showed that it takes an average of seven to nine tries for a victim to leave an abusive relationship, as outsiders often do not understand the risk and difficulty of leaving.
Branches hopes these pieces of training and conversations lead to a culture where domestic violence is fought against and victims know they can get help.
