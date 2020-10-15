HUNTINGTON — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is hosting virtual, socially distanced events throughout October, which is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Community members can take part in the events by wearing purple and participating in a photo challenge on Instagram by using #DVAM2020 or #StyleItInViolet. They may also submit a design for the T-shirt contest through Oct. 31 and register for “Meet the Advocate” events in Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties.
In addition, Branches will provide free community training during a seminar at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, that focuses on how to support a colleague or co-worker who might be experiencing domestic violence.
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is located in Huntington and provides services to individuals affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.
For more information or to register for the events, visit www.branchesdvs.org.