HUNTINGTON — A Branchland man previously convicted of stealing dozens of firearms in Barboursville pleaded guilty Monday to an escape charge related to his prison sentence.
Robert Reid, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to escape. He faces up to five years’ imprisonment at his Feb. 14, 2022, sentencing.
United States Attorney William S. Thompson said on Aug. 8 Reid left Dismas Charities, Inc., a Bureau of Prisons residential re-entry facility, without permission and did not return. He had been confined at Dismas because of a previous federal conviction for theft of firearms from a licensed federal firearms dealer.
Reid had been sentenced in 2018 to serve four years and eight months in federal prison after being convicted of stealing nearly 200 firearms in 2017 from Sportsmen’s Gun and Pawn at 6440 U.S. 60 in Barboursville.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
