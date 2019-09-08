HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County man has been indicted on several charges involving the alleged beating and sexual assault of a woman earlier this year.
Asa Andrew Parsons, of Branchland, West Virginia, was indicted on charges alleging second-degree sexual assault, strangulation, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, domestic assault, domestic battery, destruction of property, unlawful restraint and grand larceny.
According to criminal complaints, Parsons was arrested April 26 after he allegedly punched a female victim several times in the face and bit her on the nose, then forced the victim to the ground and got on top of her. He then allegedly threatened to rape and kill the victim, stating she "never gives it to him anymore."
The suspect allegedly choked the victim with his hand and a second time with a shower rod while he was on top of her. The complaint states the victim alleged the suspect put his fingers in her genitals, attempted to perform oral sex on her without her consent and bit her genitals.
The victim escaped the attack to call 911, and meanwhile, the suspect allegedly stole the victim's vehicle, her cellphone and $700 cash from her wallet. The suspect also allegedly punched several holes in the walls of the house. In May, he was again arrested and accused of violating a domestic violence protection order served to him after his initial arrest by forcing entry into the victim's home and removing items.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in August. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
— Albert Leon Kidd Jr., St. Albans, West Virginia: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy.
— Joshua Ronald Lemos, Proctorville, Ohio: Malicious wounding.
— Steven Anthony McGee, Harper Woods, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
— Michael Lewis Meadows, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue: Burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
— Sean Iman Moore, Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
— Sara Mae Morris, 800 block of West 17th Street: Entry of a building other than a dwelling.
— Barry K. Mullins, Hamlin, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
— Charles Michael Murria, 2800 block of Collis Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
— Zachary Daniel Patterson, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue: Strangulation and third-offense domestic battery.
— Eric Ryan Parker, Barboursville: Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
— Michael Dale Perkins, 600 block of 29th Street: First-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child.
— Antoine Lee Qualls, 100 block of Rotary Road: Person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
— Jesse Jesus Ramirez, New York, New York: Obtaining goods by false pretenses.
— Brianna Ellen Ring, Milton: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
— Natasha Dawn Rogers, first block of Braxton Drive: Forgery and uttering.
— Bobby Lee Sisk, Nitro, West Virginia: Third-offense shoplifting.
— Tossie Michael Skaggs, 2200 block of Washington Avenue: Burglary and petit larceny.
— Tyreee Antonio Spraggins, Columbus, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
— Samantha Nicole Staley, Barboursville: Child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury.
— Tommie Lee Tate, 300 block of Oney Avenue: Burglary and battery.
— Jonathan Lee Watts, Ashland: Third-offense shoplifting and grand larceny.
— Christopher Michael Williams, Dunbar, West Virginia: Entry of a building other than a dwelling.
— Jason Cornelius Wood, Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
— Steven Shane Woodard, Milton: Burglary, petit larceny and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
