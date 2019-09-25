HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
FELONY SHOPLIFTING: A 24-year-old Lincoln County woman was arrested after allegedly shoplifting around $250 worth of items from Walmart on Monday afternoon in Huntington.
Susan Grace Clay, of Branchland, is charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a shoplifter who had fled Walmart around 3:30 p.m. Monday, spotting and pulling over the suspect’s red Chevrolet Cobalt in the nearby 1100 block of Cedar Crest Drive. Once stopped, the driver, identified as Clay, was found to have multiple felony warrants for shoplifting and two prior shoplifting convictions. She was also found in possession of 8 1/2 Xanax pills without valid prescription, reports state.
Clay was taken to Western Regional Jail that evening, where she remains on a $16,000 cash bond. The items taken were not listed in reports.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 1:05 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 1st Street.
Trespassing in a structure, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:14 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 6:42 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Deceased person, 6 a.m. Monday, 500 block of North High Street.
Warrant service, trespassing, 12:16 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 11th Avenue.