UPDATE: Shortly before noon Tuesday, a Cabell County jury found Quenton Avery Sheffield guilty of first-degree murder and malicious wounding. He has also been found guilty of being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm.
The original report appears below:
HUNTINGTON — A jury is continuing deliberation Tuesday in the Cabell County trial of Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, who is charged with murder, malicious wounding and being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm in the 2017 shooting of a Huntington couple.
The charges stem from the shooting death of Aaron William Black, 20, and wounding of his girlfriend, Sydney Rice, then 21, both of Huntington, at Black's Williams Avenue apartment.
The prosecution presented more than a dozen witnesses in its case, which lasted over four days, while the defense was able to finish its case within a couple hours while it attempted to discredit Rice's eyewitness account of what happened.
Everyone agreed Black was a marijuana dealer, but the motive for his killing was disputed.
Defense attorneys Janice Givens and Bob Wible argued Rice had initially told 911 dispatchers he did not know who had shot her and did not see their face, despite her testimony stating otherwise. There was no physical evidence to place Sheffield at the scene, they said. An expert witness testified there are multitude of issues with eyewitness identification and it's not always reliable.
While they admitted Sheffield had fled from Huntington after police identified him as a suspect, they said it was out of fear from persecution for something he did not do. He turned himself in in Beckley about a month after the shooting.
Assistant prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Kellie Neal argued Rice told police immediately it was Sheffield who had been in the apartment and shot her. She had not been focused on giving 911 details, and just wanted help. Phone data and records, forensics and cab company records all prove she had been telling the truth. If Sheffield was not the shooter, why would she have blamed him from the beginning, they said.
In countering the defense's expert, another expert in the field said eyewitness identification is more reliable than not, especially when the two individuals know each other.
Medical doctors testified one thing was for sure, Rice did not shoot herself.
Rice testified last week Black asked her to move from his couch to the bedroom after he received a message from Sheffield that he wanted to come over to purchase marijuana.
She testified she heard Sheffield walk up the stairs and the men greet each other. It was a few minutes later that she heard Sheffield say a long "wow" and Black gasp.
The shooter then swung open her bedroom door and shot her in the head. Rice said she played dead before finding the courage to go outside the room, where she found Black slumped over the kitchen table.
Sheffield's phone data placed him in the area at the time of the shooting and showed he was not using his phone, despite having received phone calls during the time slot. However, he could have been at his family's home a couple blocks away.
While searching for answers after the attack, Rice testified rumors indicated Black and Sheffield were set to start a business together, but something went wrong. Givens said there was no proof of that.
Defense attorneys asked why Rice was asking people who else could have been at the scene if she was so sure it was Sheffield.
A defense witness, who is a friend of the Sheffield family, said Rice had told him multiple people had been at the apartment.
Two of Sheffield’s family members testified he had been with them at a home a couple blocks from Black's Sept. 2 when the shooting occurred, but police said they told detectives they had not seen him since Sept. 1.
Plymale accused them of being coached because jail calls indicate he had told one of them to be on her "A" game.
The defense and prosecution agreed Monday that Sheffield was a convicted felon, which meant if he was found guilty of the murder and wounding, he would be guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Sheffield served a three- to 15-year prison sentence after he entered a Kennedy plea, which allows a conviction without a defendant admitting their guilt, in 2012 to attempted first-degree murder and attempt to commit a felony for his role in a robbery and a shooting, which occurred months later.
The robbery involved a Papa John's Pizza delivery woman April 9, 2011, along Charleston Avenue. The shooting happened Aug. 13, 2011, at 17th Street and Artisan Avenue, seriously injuring a different woman.