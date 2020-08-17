HUNTINGTON — Jurors have determined that a Huntington man already convicted of battery in one sexually motivated case raped a second woman, while finding him not guilty in a third similar incident.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 23, had been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, which holds a penalty of up to 10 to 25 years in prison for each count.
Closing arguments in the trial took place Monday after four previous days of testimony from Hardin, his alleged victims, investigators and a handful of others.
Following the verdict, which was announced at about 6:30 p.m., Hardin’s bond was revoked and he was set to be taken into custody. He will be sentenced Sept. 15.
The first alleged victim to report the incident said she was raped Oct. 7, 2018, in the parking lot of a local museum. Another woman who came forward after reading the first victim's blog said she was raped Sept. 1, 2018, at The Village Apartments in Huntington.
Those incidents occurred while Hardin was serving probation for misdemeanor battery in another sexually motivated case.
Both women testified they had consented to some acts with Hardin, but told him to stop when they were uncomfortable, which he did not do.
Hardin testified last week he believes the alleged victims reported he assaulted them because they were upset he didn't leave his girlfriend for them. He said he had been warned they were "crazy,” but did not listen.
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel said the case was one of he-said, she-said, which in itself gives enough doubt for Hardin to be acquitted. Negligence did not equal intent, he said.
"Did Chase intend to do what these women said he did? No," he said.
Nessel said if anything, Hardin, who is also represented by Abe Saad, was guilty of being a jerk to women, but he wasn't on trial for being that, nor a bad boyfriend.
Assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier said jealousy would not have led the women to publicly talk about their sex life in detail like they had been forced to do for the last two years.
"This didn't happen because things got carried away mutually between two people," she said. "This happened because the defendant got carried away."
Frazier implied if the accusers had made a devious plan to ruin Hardin's life, they would have come up with a better, more believable story.
The alleged victims met Hardin within a week of each other and their assaults occurred within weeks. Frazier said Hardin used his status as a upperclassmen to manipulate them.
Nessel said text messages sent by Hardin and the women before the incidents shows a mutual attraction and want to have sexual intercourse with each other.
He admits to having sexual encounters with the women on the dates they said, but said he asked for their consent prior. Both women came on to him, he said.
Hardin said the victims did not yell, ask him to stop, cry, bleed or act like anything was out of the ordinary during or after the incidents took place.
The women said they had asked him to stop several times, and that they bled heavily after their encounters.
The first accuser and Hardin built their relationship on a love for Christ and their mutual attraction to each other. She had made her wishes to remain a virgin clear to him, he testified.
She testified Hardin said he could have sex with her if he wanted to and kept requesting his consent, but she didn't give it. She estimated she told him to stop 50 times.
He testified he slipped a couple times, but never entered her. Huntington police detective Matt Null testified he said otherwise and that had entered her twice for about half a minute each time.
Frazier said Hardin's interview with Marshall University downplayed the event, because he was given more time to create a better defense. First it was an accident when speaking with police and then when he talked to Marshall it didn't happen.
Frazier asked the jury to take time during their deliberation to think about the difference between a slip and dozens of seconds.
"He has to say it's an accident because otherwise he (...) raped her," she said.
The second accuser said she had been raped after inviting Hardin to her Village apartment to watch a movie.
Assistant prosecutor Kellie Neal said the second accuser had guilt that she hadn't come forward about Hardin sooner. When she read the first accuser's blog, she knew she had to come forward to stop it from happening again, Neal said.
Nessel said the second accuser telling her friends she wanted to have sex with Hardin when they met a couple weeks prior to the encounter showed it was consensual.
Her friends testified she was acting unusual after the event occurred and showing emotion, which was not like her. While testimony from that accuser and her friends said there was blood on the carpet in her bedroom, Nessel said no record of it exists today.
Nessel said the walls at The Village are thin. Why did not she scream or ask for help, or even bang on the walls, he asked. Why hadn't she pressed a panic button located next to her bed if she was being raped, he asked.
"We are trying to make a rational response to an irrational act," Neal said. "It's a confusing act. A guy she liked was assaulting her. Thousands of things were rushing through her head."
Both women had continued to speak with Hardin for a few days after the event. Frazier said the accusers' behavior after and before the acts follow the standard of what Marla Willcox-Eddy, an expert in dealing with victims of sexual assault, had previously testified
Nessel argued Willcox-Eddy's testimony proved nothing in the case because she never interviewed the witnesses to get a more direct personal understanding of their behavior.
Fraizer said Eddy not having met the girls prior to her testimony made their case even stronger, because her general testimony of how a sexual assault victim might act after being raped described both girls' different reactions perfectly.
"The defendant seems to think 'Who would do that? Who would want to have a relationship somehow with the person who raped you?'" Frazier said. "It didn't make sense to the defendant, but it made sense to Eddy."
Nessel said sometimes its not what was presented at trial, but the things that weren't presented that could create reasonable doubt. He said pieces of the puzzle did not exist for the jury to convict.
Where was the evidence, he asked.
Neal said no medical or other evidence is needed for a conviction. She pointed to Eddy's testimony in which no two victims will act the same. They often don't report from fear and embarrassment.
Nessel asked why the cases' lead investigator, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus, did not testify.
None of that matters, Neal said, because the law says you can convict on the uncorroborated testimony of the victim alone.
He also questioned why the first accuser did not remember what happened after the incident as she drove Hardin back to his vehicle. Hardin said the two had been joking, laughing, and she sang him a song. She did not have answers for many of his questions, he said.
"You always remember the things that are beneficial," he said.