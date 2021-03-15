HUNTINGTON — A woman whose accusations led to the arrest of an Egyptian man who she said attempted to kidnap her daughter at the Huntington Mall in 2019 did not commit a criminal act, a Cabell County jury decided Monday.
Santana Renee Adams, 26, of Milton, was on trial before Cabell County Magistrate Danne Vanne on a charge of misdemeanor falsely reporting an emergency, which calls for a punishment of up to six months in jail and up to a $500 fine.
Assistant prosecutors Tyler Shoub and Ken Bannon said Monday that Adams wrongfully tied up emergency services for a situation she imagined. Defense Attorney Courtaney Craig said none of that matters unless she knowingly reported a false emergency. His client testified the situation was “very much real” to her. It was an overzealous, quick police effort that led to the arrest of Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 56, of Alexandria, Egypt — not Adams, Craig said.
“Who’s at fault? The people who jumped the gun,” he said. “Had you spent one-fifth of (the investigation) beforehand that you did to try to free him, you wouldn’t have had to free him in the first place.”
In the end, jurors sided Monday with the defense and found Adams not guilty.
The case against her opened in April 2019 after she accused a man of Middle Eastern descent of attempting to grab her then-5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct to her from the Old Navy store at the Huntington Mall.
The trial ended Monday after Craig’s request to call Adams’ daughter to the stand to testify on behalf of her mother was declined. Prior to a verdict being reached, Adams brought her daughter to media for an interview, but The Herald-Dispatch declined.
Adams had testified Friday she was shopping that day when she “felt uncomfortable” and saw a man. She testified they smiled at each other before he looked at her daughter and grabbed her hair, which was in a side ponytail. She said the man was pulling her daughter by her hair, so she pulled out her gun, pointed it at him and said, “Let her go,” which he did.
She said she ran to the mall’s food court while on the phone with her husband and the man following, although video surveillance showed the two had left the store in opposite directions and appeared to be calm, with her daughter’s hairstyle intact.
Greg Lucas, investigator for the Barboursville Police, testified Friday Adams' stories varied from as little as her telling police it might have been a misunderstanding to the story she testified to in court Friday.
The tale led to the arrest of Zayan as he was walking through the mall’s food court less than an hour later. He was charged with felony attempted abduction by a person.
While video surveillance showed the two were in Old Navy at the same time, Zayan testified Friday he had never seen Adams in his life. The man, who was working in the area as an engineer at the time, was shopping for his family, he said. Officers said he was crying and emotional when he was arrested.
Although Zayan was arrested quickly, Lucas said when he took over the case he found inconsistences in Adams’ story, but Zayan’s remained solid. He said Zayan did not fit any characteristics that would fit a criminal in this type of crime and coworkers held him in high praise.
Another officer said while they were hunting for the assailant, he had seen Zayan shopping in a store in the opposite direction Adams had gone, but excluded him as a suspect because he just appeared to be an average shopper.
Lucas soon after conducted a second police interview with Adams, who said she might have misjudged Zayan’s actions and overreacted to a touching of her daughter’s head. Lucas said Adams started crying and apologizing when she found out there was surveillance video outside the store. Adams said it was because Lucas led her to believe she had done something wrong to a good man.
Craig questioned why Lucas thought Zayan’s tears vindicated him, but Adams’ were a sign of guilt. He asked what a stay-at-home mother’s goal would be in making such accusations.
The charges against Zayan were dismissed and Adams was charged with the misdemeanor offense, but by that time, Zayan had served a day in jail. He quickly returned to Egypt after his release.
While prosecutors said someone in Old Navy must have heard such an altercation occurring, Craig questioned a store employee Friday on how many people were spread throughout the store, which he said had several blind spots, with video surveillance showing several employees in the stockroom at the time.
Adams’ call to 911 started with her telling an operator she did not know if it was an emergency or not, but Lucas said child abductions are one of the worst crimes to which an officer could respond and would cause public alarm.
Shoub said things throughout Adams' call, like her calming her children down, would have led operators to believe it was an emergency. They added her calling the 911 number, instead of the non-emergency number, is her acknowledging it was an emergency.
“She had a chance to correct it that day there and now, but she didn’t. She doubled down,” he said, before adding, “This wasn’t a misunderstanding or misinterpretation. It was an outright lie.”