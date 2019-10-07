Community News
TEACHERS: Huntington High School teachers go “back to school” to learn the day-to-day operations of a fast food industry during the HHS McTeacher night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Hal Greer Boulevard location. Twenty percent of the restaurant’s profits are donated to the school for academy programs. Contact Deborah Chapman, HHS, 304-528-6441.
WISHES: Barry Wyant of Huntington has a master mind, especially in the managerial administrative field. Recently retired as administrator of the cardiology department at Marshall Health, Barry celebrates participating in the birthday rituals while trying not to recall the number of years this has been done. Birthday greetings to a swell, one-of-a-kind guy and wishes for many more to follow.
PROGRAM: More than 40 community vendors exhibit services during the Huntington High School STEM Academy/Personal Fitness and Wellness Program of study’s annual family fun night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Staff members and club reps showcase class work and projects, while cafeteria staff offers a taste testing of new products. Free refreshments are available. Contact Shawna Francis, 304-528-6532 or stfrancis@k12.wv.us, or Deborah Chapman, 304-528-6441 or dachapma@k12.wv.us.
DEAN’S LIST: Seven Ohio residents were named to the summer term Dean’s List at Ohio University Southern. They include Nicholas Gibson, Scottown; Cody Gue, South Point; Paul Humphrey, Columbus; Grace Jenkins, Kitts Hill; Brandon Lavine, Farmersville; Ashley Lewis, Crown City; and Daniel Lucas, Marion. Kentucky students were Marty Conley, Russell; Eric Keck and Billie Stanley, both of Ashland. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter graded used to calculate GPA.
COOKOFF: Heritage Farm Museum and Village offers the ninth annual Fall Festival and Cast-Iron Cook Off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Local competitors offer cast-iron skillet creations vying for first place. Admission is $12; $10 seniors; $8 children; free to ages 2 and younger.
CROWNED: Madison Sheppard, Ironton High senior and daughter of Traci Turley, was crowned winner of Miss Harvest Moon. Savanna Spence was runner-up. Alyssa Ratliff was this year’s princess, and Karley Ann Stephens, also last year’s winner, was named Junior Miss Harvest Moon. Younger children were also named in different categories – Aydra Church, Little Miss; Ava Cox, Tiny Miss; Natalie Vargas, Mini Miss; Paisley McFann, Wee Miss; Zaleigh Jo McGuire, Baby Miss; and Javi Vargas, Mini Mister. Hosted by Ironton aLive, this is the second year for the pageant.
CONCERT: ZZ Top celebrates its 50th anniversary with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Charleston Clay Center’s Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Frankie and the Witch Fingers are also featured. Contact www.theclaycenter.org or 304-561-3570.
HAUNTED: New rooms in the Victorian manor at Twelvepole Manor, 335 Hall St., Wayne, offers haunts each Friday and Saturday through October. Ticket sales begin at 7:30 p.m. Tours follow at 8 p.m. The last haunt is Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $10.
RETIRED: Jeanne Hall recently retired as court reporter for Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after 42 years of service. Jeanne, beginning her career in 1972, is the last court reporter in West Virginia with a mastery of Gregg shorthand. Jeanne gave up her “reporter pen” to Amanda Virgis, Wayne County court reporter and Huntington native with 14 years’ experience. She plans to travel more and spend time with children and grandchildren. May Jeanne have a relaxing and enjoyable retirement as Amanda has a rewarding and successful future in filling Jeanne’s shoes – or at least trying.
PROGRAM: Joy Adkins from Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates discusses “Organ Donation: The Gift of Live” during Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program “Tuesday Talk” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Woodlands Retirement Community. The cost is free for LLP members and $10 nonmembers. Contact Beth Wolfe, 304-696-6007 or beth.wolfe@marshall.edu.
90: It doesn’t seem possible Paul Chatterton of Huntington would have turned 90 years young Monday, Oct. 7, but he passed away several years ago. This gentleman and father-figure to me was a joy to know and continues to be missed by family and friends.
PAINTING: Lisa Walden teaches “Basic Watercolor” classes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15- Dec. 10, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 2. The class, open to ages 18 and older, costs $190 or $220 nonmembers. “Advanced Watercolor” classes are taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Dec. 11, at $195 or $225 nonmembers. “Evening Oil Painting” classes are available from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17-Dec. 19, at $190 or $220 nonmembers. No class is taught Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving holiday). Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anita Jones, Abigail Copley, Kista Black, Gregory Edward Hill becomes “double toothpicks” at 11, Kella Facemyer turns 25, Tonya Gilbert, Sonja Hatfield, Andy Blackman, Abigail Bell, Ernest Golder, Brandy Andrus, Vanessa Coffman, Sawyer Adkins, Barbara Bell, Shannon Packer, Ian Ogle, Sherry Smith, Jerry Wolfe, Kim Karnes.
CHUCKLE: During orientation, the boss told the new employee, “I always tell new hires, don’t think of me as your boss, think of me as your friend who can fire you.”