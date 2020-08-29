Community News
SERVICES: Lucinda Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, recently resumed regular services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday evening worship begin at 7 p.m.
HERO: Monsignor Lawrence Luciana, of Huntington, spent 10 of his 45 years of priesthood at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he became a hero — and remains a hero — to many folks. Monsignor is a role model in the giving of time, generosity, kindness, faithfulness and leadership, as well as sense of humor, genuine and happy smile, inspiration and teachings. Birthday greetings are sent to him in celebration of the annual event Sunday, Aug. 30. May this special day stand out above the others as blessings of good health, fond memories and more shower him throughout the day and year.
SHOW/AUCTION: Linda Childers, former teacher and current artist, presents her second summer art show from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at her Ona home, 2 Sunny Drive. Anyone wanting a painting may bid on it through 6 p.m. Sunday. Highest bidders may pick up at her house, The Market or have it shipped at a cost. Proceeds, minus expenses of the auction site and credit card costs, benefit Hilary Turner’s campaign for Congress, Huntington food bank or local animal shelter. Visit Facebook: Art by Linda or artbylinda.org. The auction is hosted at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auction/summer-art-show-2020-13239.
OLDER: Timmy Frye, son of the late Elba “Junior” and Deloris Frye of the Fudges Creek area, can look forward to becoming another year older Saturday, Aug. 29. Timmy was a young boy when I first met him, and I have watched him grow into a fine Christian man expressing happiness, love for God and family, and smiles. May he have a super day, with many more birthdays to follow.
WRITER: A former Herald-Dispatch entertainment writer of many talents celebrates a birthday Saturday, Aug. 29. Dave Lavender, you are being wished one of the best days ever.
WISHES: In the past few months, Raymond Blake has been on the celebrations list two times — his wedding anniversary with wife, Rosetta, and her birthday. The Barboursville resident who never misses this article has another celebration added — his birthday, which is Sunday, Aug. 30. He is the brother of a very precious and longtime friend of my family, Erma Coovert. Here’s hoping this fine Christian gentleman and family man is blessed with many more years of happiness, love, good health, family and friends.
86TH: Wanda Evalee Boyd, former employee at Owens-Illinois, closes in on another era. She turns 86 years young Saturday, Aug. 29. The mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is also a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church of Lavalette. She is being sent wishes above all others.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Donna Barnhouse, Shanley Crouse, Gail Edwards, Lillian Grose, Jayne Kirk, Rex Menear, Joyce Surface, Dee Ashworth, Laurel Campbell, Renee Kessinger, Kathy Patrick, Callie Anne May turns 4, Shawna Thomas, Jennifer Brown, Breanna Wolfe, Derek Adkins, David Scott Dunfee, grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, gave up the 20s to begin No. 30, Chelsey Shelton (1997), Kathy Maynard, Rachel McGuffey, Annabelle Treacy, LeAnn Burley, Nancy Force, Lorian Smith.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Philip Alexander, Emma Johnson, David Atkins, Eli Cummings, Matthew Duespohl, Randy Kirk, Emily Stinespring, Carol Sull, Tyler Thompson, Addison McDearis begins the double digits at 10, Jerry Sutphin, Henriella Perry, Andrew Footo, Jo Ellen Willett, Mary Berry, Jeff Archambault, Liz Woodall, Megan Murphy, Averi Aya-ay, Tosha Adkins, Katelynn Williams, Emma Johnson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Brittany Cochran, Wayne and Deloris Rooper, Fern Allred, Michele Blake, Chad Booth, Nina Boso, Wylie Jeffrey Jr., Darlene Kendrick, David and Sandy Templeton, Steve and Kathy Johnson (1980), Todd and Sara Maynard (2014).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Clark, Benjy Keyser, Emma Dierdorff, Christian Stark, Madison Ann McDaniels celebrates the third teen year at 15, Stephanie Killengsworth, Fern Allred, Sherrie Childers, Monica Jackson, Kennett D. and Mathew D. Ratliff turn 42, Christy Carr, Susan Little, Joshua Matthews.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Don and Celia Vargo, Robert III and Patti Bruce (1991).
CHUCKLE: A stranger walked up to the lakeside, asking the fisherman, “Catch any fish?” The fisherman responded, “Did I! I took 30 out of this stream this morning.” The stranger said, “Do you know who I am? I’m the game warden.” The fisherman quickly responded, “Do you know who I am? I’m the biggest liar in the country.”