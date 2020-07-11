Community News
SCHOLAR: A rising senior at Cabell Midland High School was one of 15 finalists in the state for the West Virginia Scholar Program competition. Miranda Brooke Vaughn was selected after submitting an essay answering the question, “How do you plan, through our education, to improve the state of West Virginia or make an impact here?” She competes for a full, four-year scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan College. To give her your vote, visit http://www.wvscholar.com/vote.cfm and choose “Miranda Brooke Vaughn.”
EXHIBIT: Submissions are being sought for the next virtual exhibit with the theme of gardening at Grayson Gallery and Art Center, 301 E. 3rd St. These must include artist’s or gardener’s name, brief description, city and state. Up to five photos of the participants’ house, gardens and landscape are accepted until July 27. Online opening is after 6 p.m. July 31.
STUDENTS: Wayne County residents being named to Marshall University’s president’s list for the spring semester include the following from Ceredo, Crum, Dunlow, Fort Gay, Genoa, Lavalette, Prichard and Wayne: Kerrigan F. Phelps, Makenzie G. Phelps of Ceredo; Moriah S. Corns-Stanley of Crum; Jared B. Switzer of Dunlow; Kristyn B. Frasher, Kalee B. Hillman, Kristin H. Johnson, Bethany L. Ratcliff, Lucy M. Robinett, all of Fort Gay; Lindsey J. Riggs, Elijah J. Williamson, both of Genoa; Shelby L. Adams, Bethany M. Baker, Gavin P. Boothe, Holley D. Christian, Vanessa E. Coffman, Brad A. Cremeans, Jonathan K. Sebastian, Hannah L. Stapleton, all of Lavalette; Anthony T. Adkins, Lindsey G. Bellomy, Nicholas A. Cavins, Anna V. Craft, Craig G. Fischer, Ethan G. Napier, Ashlee C. Smith, Daniel E. Stanley, Lakin E. Wellman, Shelby B. Wellman, all of Prichard; Kaitlyn V. Arnold, Madison P. Bias, Reagan E. Booton, Alexis R. Conley, Irina V. Kukharskaya, Zachary T. Preston, Braden T. Ross, all of Wayne. To make this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
FAIR: Since the Lawrence County Fair was canceled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s livestock show takes place Tuesday through Thursday, July 14-16, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Organized by Carrie Cheek and Rob Calaway, the event is independent of the Lawrence County Fair Board and 4-H. The show, open to Lawrence County registered youth, features competitions for rabbits, chickens, hogs, goats, lambs and cattle and will award grand and reserve champions. A showman award is also given to a winner in each species category. The schedule is as follows: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, check-in/weigh-in for species staying all week; Tuesday, July 14, chickens, lambs and goats; Wednesday, July 15, rabbits and hog show; and Thursday, July 16, beef breeding, feeders and steers. To register, contact https://www.facebook.com/LawCoLivestockShow.
WISHES: Best wishes to Robert and Joyce Levy, who recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. May their year bring much happiness, more love and fond memories. Congratulations on this lifetime achievement.
DEAN’S LIST: Huntington residents named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College included Baylee Adkins, Kathryn Adkins, Krystal Adkins, Jennifer Alford, Kaleb Angle, Charles Bailey, Chase Bailey, Taylor Bailey, Kierstin Banks, Kelsey Barclay, Baley Beckwith, Dhania Bond, Chad Bowen, Kayla Bradford, Cassie Brumfield, Lindsey Brumfield, Justice Campbell, Chloe Cazad, Ethan Chapman, Lanie Childers, Lindsey Conkle, Jennifer Cooper, Megan Cooper, Jonathan Curry, Cody Daniels, Larry Dillon, William Drake, Sarah Dyer, Cheyenne Ferguson, Tucker Frye, Gracelyn Gallagher, Shane Garretson, Adam Goodrich, Payton Griffith, Felicia Gross, Michael Guthrie, Christopher Hall, Glenn Harman, Evan Harmon, Jennifer Harshbarger, Brandi Henry, Jennifer Hopkins, Evan Hunter, Zachary Johnson, Jordynn Johnson-Midkiff, Ariela Jones, Shaynen Jones, Ebony Jones-Belfrom, Duncan Kelley, Ashley Keplar, Amy Laishley, Britney Lawrence, Jimi Lawson, Matthew Leitch, Jarrod Lemley, Gabriela Lett, Eric Livingston, Christian Loughran, Mary Macphee, Kristina Marcum, Brittney Marinich, Brycen May, Kayla Maynard, Amanda McMullen, Dora McNeely, Alexandrea Moore, William Muncy, Savannah Myers, George Newman, Elizabeth Ooten, Aaron Pardue, James Parsons, Charity Pauley, Thomas Pedersen, Carl Pelfrey, Amber Peterson, Shawn Prichard, Cameron Pruitt, Danielle Quaranta, Elizabeth Reed, Candice Rice, Brennan Rinehart, Sara Romans, Joseph Ross, Myra Ross, James Samuel, Christian Sanchez-Underhil, Elbany Sanford, Jack Shearer, Jeffery Simmons, Dariya Simpkins, Sydney Sipple, Jennah Smith, Justin Smith, Wendy Spears, Ashton Sydnor, Emily-Dawn Taylor, Shaylah Tibbs, Hope Vance, Trel Vance, Emily Walker, David Walters, Emily White, Jennifer Williams, Jonathan Wright, Kurt Zabel, Tiffany Neal. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dylan Adkins, Callie Nease, Lane Doss Burner, Virgil Carroll, Quinn Hazelett, Jim McSweeney, Pat Meredith, Craig Komorowski, Trina Adkins, Amy Flaugher, Angela Footo, Dawn Robins, Robert Neighborgall, Noah LeGrand, Barbara Rayburn, Kerry “KK” Adkins, retired postal employee residing at Harbor Nursing Home in Ironton, Ohio, leaves the 70s behind for No. 80.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Seth Howerton, Peggy Adkins, Kayleigh Lewis, Lynnette Simms, Debbie Spencer, Coby Hickman, David Imperi, Jocelyn Cregut, Mayless Renee Kennedy turns 4, Sylvia Fortner is three into the 70s at 73, Rebecca McKee, Kayla Taylor, Rick Maxey, James Waldeck, Nancy Rigney, Molly McIlvain, Joan Nicely Bundy celebrates No. 74, Samantha Childers.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Grover and Shari Tadlock, Rick and Helen Arthur.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Naomi Dillard, Sharon Duesterhaus, Cali Blake, Kevin Smith, Rebecca Holton, Stephanie Bailey Whiteman, Zach Booth, Linda Bowen, Doris Halcombe, Margaret McCunn, Marvin Moore, Stephanie Arigan, Jennifer Brumfield, David Cornell, Eli Andrew Hawthorne sees double toothpicks at 11, Janet Marie Adkins closes in on the 80s but short by two (78), Cale Maybin leaves the 40s behind for No. 50, Tom Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio, Rhonda Thomas, Chris Beard still in the 20s at 28, Pam Cooper, Jane Morse.
CHUCKLE: Every time the construction crew began pouring a concrete foundation, the foreman would repeatedly warn the workers not to drop any tools into the mixture because they would never get them out. During one particularly hard job, a co-worker asked the foreman how many more minutes it would be until the break. “I really don’t know,” he replied sheepishly, looking down at the foundation they had just poured. “I dropped my watch in there over an hour ago.”