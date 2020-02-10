HUNTINGTON — There are some things you just don’t know until you are in a situation where you need to know. Wedding planning and all it entails is one of those things.
Though she’s been emceeing the KEE 100 Bridal Expo with her radio partner Dave Roberts for years, Jenn Seay said she still was caught off-guard by just how many details and decisions she had to make as she plans her July wedding.
“The details really do matter,” Seay said. “When everybody started asking, ‘What are your colors? Are you going to go to the salon the day of or are you going to stay at home? What time are you starting the day off?’ I don’t know. I didn’t know I needed to know all that. It’s the organization of all that. It helps bringing it all to you instead of you going to it.”
The 29th annual Bridal Expo — the largest bridal expo in the Tri-State — returned to Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington Sunday, bringing vendors from all over to showcase their wares. From wedding dresses to food and honeymoons to realtors, the expo featured everything a couple needs to plan their dream day.
Thousands of dollars in door prizes were given away during the event, including prizes during the “Groom Smash” where three lucky grooms dug through cake baked with prizes inside.
Emily Sanson, of Charleston, is getting married on New Year’s Eve. She came to the expo in search of a caterer, and left with maybe too many options.
“Being able to taste things and see visualizations of what they offer has been really helpful,” she said.
Sanson said the hardest thing about wedding planning is staying in budget, but advocated for brides to hire a wedding planner and to not procrastinate on planning.
While Sanson had been to other bridal expos, Sunday was the first for Ashlee Ballard, of Greenup County, Kentucky, who still has some time to plan before her July 2021 wedding. She left the arena Sunday with some good ideas for food and a honeymoon, as well as two dress appointments.
“I can really jump into this process now,” she said.
Ballard said the hardest part about wedding planning so far has been the distance between her and her fiance. He lives on the other side of Kentucky, so it’s been all phone calls.
“The best thing has been being able to include my family and friends,” she said, surrounded by a host of bridesmaids.
The expo is also helpful for vendors. Lisa Farris, lead coordinator and decorator at Annie Lane Wedding and Event Resort in Chesapeake, Ohio, said the expo really helps them get their name out to everyone.
Farris said one piece of advice she would give a bride is to hire a wedding coordinator.
“A lot of people try to do things on their own now, but it’s hard to be in a wedding and coordinate a wedding,” Farris said. “I am a coordinator, but I know enough to know that when my two daughters got married, I hired that out because it would be hard for me to be in the wedding and coordinate it.”
The next area wedding expo is Sunday, March 1, at Marshall University. That expo goes from noon to 3 p.m. and is $5 to attend. It is free for Marshall students.