KENOVA — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved a more than $1 million contract to paint the Billy C. Clark (U.S. 60) Bridge this spring connecting Kenova and Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
The $1,056,000 low-bid contract was awarded to Seminole Equipment Inc., according to a cabinet news release. It complements a $700,000 project from 2017 that repaved the bridge’s contract driving service.
The contract calls for painting the bridge’s support beams and is scheduled to begin March 7, according to the release.
While the painting is underway, traffic will be limited to one lane across the bridge over the Big Sandy River. U.S. 60 runs from 35th Street in Catlettsburg to Kenova.
Work zone signs are to be installed on the two-lane bridge. When bridge painting begins, all bridge traffic will be controlled by the signals, with one lane crossing at a time, according to the release.
About 8,000 vehicles cross the bridge per day. Traffic especially during rush hours will lead to traffic delays.
The work should take several months and the painting should be finished by summer, according to the release. The painting is being done to prevent corrosion and ensure the longevity of the span, according to the release.
