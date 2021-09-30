A week after parachutists bailed on participating in this year’s Bridge Day over concerns about access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers on Wednesday canceled the annual West Virginia event for a second straight year.
At its meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Bridge Day Commission voted 6-0 to cancel the New River Gorge Bridge event, said Tim Naylor, executive assistant at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.
The vote came after concerns were raised about the event putting more strain on the health care system in the area.
Advisers from emergency medical services have “all voiced concerns for the past few weeks in regards to if our health care system can handle, what would quite potentially be a super-spreader event, as well as standard injuries,” Naylor said.
“They said, on any given Bridge Day, there’s 30 transports to hospitals, and with the way things are right now, it’s kind of a concern about if they’re really able to put this event on safely without further hurting our community,” he said.
Earlier Wednesday, the Fayette County Commission announced in a news release that it would vote against having the event.
The County Commission has one of the six votes on the Bridge Day Commission. Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, West Virginia State Police, Division of Highways, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the town of Fayetteville also are on the commission.
County commissioners said their vote was not because of COVID-19 numbers or because the county couldn’t provide for the safety of BASE jumpers or attendees. They blamed the move on “a small group of individuals” who influenced the event’s BASE jumping coordinator.
“They did this by misleading him to believe the jumpers he represents would not have the support they required to efficiently reach the jump site or have access to medical care, should they suffer an injury,” the commission wrote. “This small group knew the BASE jumper withdrawal would likely result in the cancellation of Bridge Day — and, they were right.
“As you all know, BASE jumping is the main event at Bridge Day and, without it, Bridge Day would not be the same. Your county commissioners believe the nation’s newest national park deserves to be celebrated with the full glory of Bridge Days past. Under the current circumstances, we do not believe that possible.”
At last week’s Bridge Day Commission meeting, Marcus Ellison, the BASE (building, antenna, span and earth) jumping coordinator, said the group would not participate, over worries about sufficient emergency health care amid the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.
BASE jumpers are typically the main attraction for Bridge Day, the state’s largest outdoor festival that takes place on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.
Earlier this month, with the encouragement of Gov. Jim Justice, the Bridge Day Commission voted to go forward with the event, despite concerns raised about a potential spread of COVID-19 in the festival’s crowd.
Concerns also were raised about the event further taxing an already stressed emergency medical services system. At the time, the event also was facing a bus driver shortage.
In the news release, Fayette County commissioners said they would act to change the Bridge Day Commission’s bylaws, to make sure no individual or small group “has the power to unilaterally influence a decision that affects not just Fayette County, but also Bridge Day attendees and participants, neighboring counties, the State of West Virginia and the National Park Service.”
Wednesday’s cancellation is the third time the event has been called off since it began in 1980. The event also was canceled in 2001, after the al-Qaida terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, Naylor said.
The commissioners said they look forward to Bridge Day returning next year.