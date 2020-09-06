HUNTINGTON — A bridge on the newly straightened W.Va. 10 in Huntington has been dedicated to six brothers who served in World War II.
The bridge at the junction of Mount Union Road and W.Va. 10 was dedicated Saturday to Louis, Ed, Bill, Carl “Chick,” George “Pete” and Fred Wolfe.
The six brothers were the sons of Charles Henry Wolfe and Nina Clara Mayse, who married in 1882 and had 12 children — six boys and six girls. The family lived on Mount Union Road.
The six brothers served in the Army and Navy throughout World War II, which ended 75 years ago.
Former Huntington mayor and Cabell County magistrate judge Kim Wolfe is the son of Carl “Chick” Wolfe. Kim Wolfe followed in his father’s footsteps, serving in the Vietnam War.
Before the unveiling of the sign at the bridge, the family had a dedication ceremony at the Tri-State Fire Academy on W.Va. 2 in Huntington. World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was the keynote speaker and was joined by the Wolfe family and Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell.
A police escort led the ceremony from the academy to W.Va. 10.
West Virginia reported the fifth-highest percentage of servicemen during the war, with 218,665 West Virginians, including 66,716 volunteers, serving in the armed forces, according to West Virginia Encyclopedia. A total of 5,830 West Virginians were killed in World War II.
Construction on W.Va. 10 finished this year. The new two-lane road is straighter with wider lanes. The goal was to make the road safer for drivers by removing curves.