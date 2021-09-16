The inspection will close lanes on the Ben Williamson Bridge at 12th Street (the green bridge) and the Simeon Willis Bridge at 13th Street (the blue bridge) between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Sept. 20-25, according to the release.
ASHLAND — The two bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove, Ohio, will be impacted during an inspection for the week of Sept. 20, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The inspection should close lanes on the Ben Williamson Bridge at 12th Street (the green bridge) and the Simeon Willis Bridge at 13th Street (the blue bridge) between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Sept. 20-25, according to the release.
The work will lead to traffic delays on the two bridges, according to the release.
Contractors working for the Transportation Cabinet will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized trucks to inspect the two bridges. The work will require daily lane closures but the bridges will remain open while the inspection is underway, according to the release.
On Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21, the right lane of the blue bridge will be closed, while the other two lanes will remain open for traffic.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22-23, the left lane of the blue bridge will be closed and the other two lanes will remain open to traffic.
On Friday, Sept. 24, Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23) below the bridges will have lane closures of one northbound and one southbound lane. The other two lanes will remain open to traffic.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, one lane of the green bridge will be closed to traffic. Initially, the left lane will be closed, but later in the day, the right lane will be closed for the inspection. The other lanes will remain open to traffic headed to Ashland.
No over-dimensional loads will be permitted during the inspection.
Crews doing the work will use the sidewalk on the bridge connecting Coal Grove and Ashland for the inspection.
However, clearance will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists while the work in ongoing, according to the release.
Inclement weather could impact the existing inspection plan. The work and lane closures could be rescheduled for the next clear weather day, according to the release.
