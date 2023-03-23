The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230322 bridge 02.jpg
Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The bridge will be closed Monday, March 27 for a repainting project.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — A cleaning and painting project that would have closed a bridge between Huntington and Chesapeake, Ohio, for more than six months has been postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that KMX Painting Inc. postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they work out final details concerning timing and detours.

