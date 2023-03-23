CHARLESTON — A cleaning and painting project that would have closed a bridge between Huntington and Chesapeake, Ohio, for more than six months has been postponed.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that KMX Painting Inc. postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they work out final details concerning timing and detours.
The bridge was set to close Monday for the work, which DOT officials said would be complete in November.
KMX was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December 2022 to completely clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans and support piers.
The 720-foot bridge, also known as the 6th Street Bridge, was built in 1994, and carries WV 527 across the Ohio River.
