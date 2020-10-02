FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — A $900,000 bridge replacement on Ky. 1 at Lost Creek in Greenup County is nearing completion, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic changes as crews finalize construction.
Two-way traffic is expected to be restored on Ky. 1 on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Final work on the roadway approach to the bridge, including guardrail installation, will continue through early next week, and motorists should expect intermittent one-lane flagged traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 5.
The rebuilt bridge over Lost Creek, located south of the Ky. 784 intersection, features new support beams, a new concrete surface deck, and other components that will improve the quality and lifespan of the structure, the release said. The work is being done by Frederick and May Construction Co. The project started in August.