Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — A $900,000 bridge replacement on Ky. 1 at Lost Creek in Greenup County is nearing completion, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic changes as crews finalize construction.

Two-way traffic is expected to be restored on Ky. 1 on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Final work on the roadway approach to the bridge, including guardrail installation, will continue through early next week, and motorists should expect intermittent one-lane flagged traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The rebuilt bridge over Lost Creek, located south of the Ky. 784 intersection, features new support beams, a new concrete surface deck, and other components that will improve the quality and lifespan of the structure, the release said. The work is being done by Frederick and May Construction Co. The project started in August.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.