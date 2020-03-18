KENOVA — The replacement of two interstate bridges near the West Virginia/Kentucky border is going to dramatically change the traffic pattern for both eastbound and westbound motorists until late October.
Construction began Monday near Exit 1 (Ceredo-Kenova) of Interstate 64 as highway and bridge crews change the traffic flow in order to remove and reconstruct the bridges over Broad Hollow Road.
“Our bridge department has made quite a few repairs on those two structures, and they’ve really just come near the end of their life expectancy,” said Chris Collins, West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 construction engineer.
Each bridge will be taken down and rebuilt one at a time, beginning with the eastbound bridge. A contraflow lane will be created, forcing motorists to condense into one lane of traffic as they cross the bridge from Kentucky into West Virginia.
“Signs and cones will force all eastbound traffic into a single lane as cars cross the bridge from Kentucky. The eastbound exit ramp (Exit 1) will remain open,” the Kenova Police Department stated in a release.
“Further, at the top of the eastbound onramp, traffic will be required to stop. When traffic will allow, motorists will merge into the single lane of traffic and quickly enter the crossover to the westbound side of the interstate.”
The speed limit through this construction area will be 50 mph. Officers will be in place, both eastbound and westbound, to enforce the work area speed limit.
Once the eastbound bridge is completely rebuilt, crews will begin work on the westbound side and a similar traffic pattern will be integrated for westbound travelers at that time.
Collins said that before the first bridge is removed or a crossover is patterned, crews will initially work to stabilize the shoulder prior to demolition, estimating that it could be approximately one month before westbound traffic is diverted to the eastbound lanes.
“When that crossover is put in, there will be one lane for eastbound traffic and one for westbound traffic on the opposite side of the interstate,” Collins said.
Crossovers differ from contraflow lanes because there is no clear solid barrier to separate traffic flowing in opposite directions.
The contracted completion date is Oct. 31.