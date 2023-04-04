The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230322 bridge 02.jpg
Traffic passes over Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge on Tuesday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge, which connects downtown Huntington to Chesapeake, Ohio, will remain open for the remainder of its painting and cleaning.

The bridge, also known as the 6th Street bridge, was scheduled to be closed starting March 27 while KMX Painting finished the repainting project that would be completed in the fall. The closure was postponed on March 23, a few days after an announcement from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, with no indication of how long the postponement would last.

