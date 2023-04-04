HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge, which connects downtown Huntington to Chesapeake, Ohio, will remain open for the remainder of its painting and cleaning.
The bridge, also known as the 6th Street bridge, was scheduled to be closed starting March 27 while KMX Painting finished the repainting project that would be completed in the fall. The closure was postponed on March 23, a few days after an announcement from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, with no indication of how long the postponement would last.
During a Chesapeake Village Council meeting Monday, representatives from KMX Painting spoke with residents and business owners who said the bridge closure would hurt the community.
Drew Griffin, the mayor of Chesapeake, said the loss of revenue from the bridge closure for the town’s business would be significant. Griffin said that representatives from KMX said they did not want to hurt local businesses and decided that the bridge would remain open, even if it meant a longer project completion time.
Mike Xipolitas, manager of KMX Painting, said the decision was made from concern for the community and local businesses. Xipolitas said that although the bridge will remain with one lane of traffic in each direction, it is likely that the pedestrian sidewalk will need to close due to safety concerns.
Xipolitas said pedestrians need personal protective equipment like hard hats and earplugs to enter the workspace safely. The 6th Street bridge is the only sidewalk connection of the three bridges that connect Huntington to communities across the river.
Xipolitas said the project is now scheduled to be completed in October 2024.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has not responded to The Herald-Dispatch’s request for a statement.
