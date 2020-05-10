IRONTON — Patrons of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library can pick up online and phone hold requests for books, DVDs and other items beginning Wednesday, May 13.
Patrons may order items online at www.briggslibrary.com or by calling their local branch to place requests. After holds are fulfilled, patrons will be notified that the items are ready for pickup, according to a release from the library. Patrons can make an appointment to get their items or call from their vehicles when they arrive.
Items will be checked out and placed in a tagged bag for pickup. The bagged items will be placed outside the door by a staff member. Patrons can pick up the items and leave any items they want to return, which must be in a bag. Patrons with mobility issues may request items be placed in their car trunks.
Returned items are “quarantined” for three days, then cleaned and checked in, the release said. There will be no fines on any returned items, overdue or not, until June 1.
The library’s buildings remain closed to the public.