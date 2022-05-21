Jalayne Sutherland, 2, of Florence, Ky., dressed as Queen Elizabeth, greets guests as the St. Mary’s Gala takes place on Saturday, May 21, 2022, inside the Marshall University Recreation Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From the attire to the food, guests at the St. Mary’s Gala were treated to a British Invasion on Saturday in Huntington.
The Marshall University Recreation Center was transformed into a London Underground Tube Station to host the event, with people in attendance being transported to an evening of entertainment. Guests wore their fanciest attire to sample cocktails, sing groovy tunes and snap photographs with The Beatles, members of the royal guard and even the queen.
Dinner included a traditional English roast with Yorkshire pudding, seafood and desserts. Music was provided by Beatlemania Magic and the Inside Out Band, and the event concluded with the raffling off of a Mini Cooper.
Proceeds from the event provide funding for the Mountain Health Network Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute.
