HUNTINGTON — Ordinances about broadband, the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor and a rezoning petition are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, as City Hall is closed Monday for Columbus Day.
An ordinance to create the Huntington Broadband Board will get a second reading. During the last meeting, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Project Manager Cory Dennison said the board would be chaired by the mayor and have three members. The broadband board would oversee the 183 miles of fiber optic lines the city plans to install.
“The expertise of the newly created board will allow for guidance oversight and decision-making for the Huntington Broadband Smart City project,” he added.
Another ordinance to have a second reading Tuesday is a supplemental agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways for the Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor Improvement Project. At the last meeting, City Planning Director Bre Shell said that when the project went out to bid, the lowest bid from Triton Construction came in higher than the estimated cost — over $15 million. The city is responsible for a 20% match.
The agreement would let the city cover the remaining $373,491.80 as a supplemental payment. It previously approved some funding before the project went out to bid. The council approved a resolution for supplemental payment during its last meeting.
A rezoning petition to give properties along 5th Avenue commercial zoning will get a first reading during the meeting. The petition comes from Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave. The Huntington Planning Commission previously reviewed the request.
Huntington WV 0422 wants to rezone the property from I-1 Light Industrial and I-2 Heavy Industrial districts to a C-2 Highway Commercial District. The new designation would allow for more retail purposes, as well as more auto-centric development, such as larger signs and larger front yard setbacks, according to the petition.
One resolution on the agenda would authorize a $250,000 contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank if approved.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
