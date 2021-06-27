HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will take a look at local broadband infrastructure at its next meeting.
An agenda for the Monday night meeting includes a resolution that would transfer $132,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for “the purpose of initiating a broadband improvement strategy,” including finding a consultant for the project.
The resolution will be discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting on Monday ahead of the City Council meeting.
Council members will also hear second readings of four ordinances discussed at their previous meeting. The first ordinance would allow the city to publish the names of businesses that are behind on business and occupation taxes by at least a year. The second would add language to bring the city’s ordinance on municipal court into line with state law.
The other ordinances are related to planning and zoning. One involves dedicating and vacating alleys near Artisan Avenue at the site of the new University No. 2 Fire Station. The other adds a column that outlines existing requirements for townhouses in the R-4 two-family district development requirements chart.
The agenda includes several resolutions, including three for projects at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building. Two resolutions would approve elevator maintenance. The third would commit portions of the building to the Compass Project First Responders Wellness Center. The program includes fitness and mental health trainers as well as access to job-specific exercise.
The City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.
See the full agenda at www.herald-dispatch.com.