WILGUS, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has been able to expand broadband services to the Wilgus area, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
The board and the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. have been working to bring high-speed internet for at least a year, Holliday said.
JB Nets, a Gallia County company, has been given a lease to use a tower in the Wilgus to extend broadband services, she said.
Officials currently are working on ways to expand broadband to the Kitts Hill and Waterloo areas, Holliday said.
During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, it was apparent many school age children within the communities would be without quality internet service, thus making it difficult to perform at home learning, Holliday said.
Last year the Broadband Committee began working with JB Nets, according to a news release.
“We were finally able to make this a reality after many discussions,” Holliday said.
Funding sources are in place to support up to 10 broadcasting points of access through the rural northern, central and western parts of Lawrence County, according to the release.
JB Nets has committed to continually reinvest its capital into tower construction as it becomes available for further expansion beyond the initial funding.
The expansion of service to the Wilgus is the first phase of the project. It has been completed and now the parties are seeking to secure tower locations in the Kitts Hill and Waterloo areas, according to the release.
“This opportunity creates a platform for even more significant expansions,” Holliday said. “This may be the first victory, but we anticipate many more to come. The residents in this community not only need these services, but them deserve them.”