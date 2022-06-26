The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — A few raindrops couldn’t dampen the return of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series Saturday.

Set at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater, the first concert of the summer series featured Broadway singer and Tri-State native J. Mark McVey, who gave some solo performances as well as sang a few selections with his wife, Christy. They were accompanied by the orchestra, led by Maestro Kimo Furumoto.

McVey, who made his Broadway debut in “Les Miserables,” and the orchestra performed music from shows like “West Side Story,” “Les Mis” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Saturday’s concert was the first of four shows scheduled for the Pops series this summer.

Upcoming shows will feature Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native Holly Forbes, a singer who made the Top 10 on the recent season of NBC’s “The Voice,” at Harris Riverfront Park on July 23, and a performance of “Hot Nights and Cool Jazz” featuring Bob Thompson, West Virginia’s ambassador of jazz, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Aug. 20. The orchestra will team up with the Marshall University Marching Thunder marching band and special guests for a Battle of the Bands Tailgate show Sept. 10.

The Huntington Symphony Orchestra offers VIP seating and group ticket prices. For more information, visit huntingtonsymphony.org.

