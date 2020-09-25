ASHLAND — Mayor Steve Gilmore hopes to have activities at the new, $1.4 million Broadway Square 240 days a year to help bring people back to downtown Ashland.
“I am so excited,” Gilmore said Friday afternoon at the dedication of Broadway Square on 16th Street between Winchester and Carter avenues. “We have a park right in the downtown. If you do things downtown, businesses will come. Small businesses are what makes America work.”
The development, overseen by Debcon, a Boyd County contractor, started earlier this year and was financed by city funds, Gilmore said.
The square has a stage, fountains and benches for events such as music, cultural activities, art and plays, Gilmore said.
“We hope to have activities here 240 to 250 days a year,” Gilmore said. “This is an exotic development.”
Dr. E.B. Gevedon, who is redeveloping the former G.C. Murphy building in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue, called Broadway Square “a recreational area that everyone can enjoy.” Broadway Square in the heart of the downtown “will be the heartbeat of our community for decades.”
City Commissioner Amanda Clark, who is heading up the Destination Ashland team, said Broadway Square “will serve as the hub of our community’s living room.”
“There has been a shift in economic development in recent years to include quality of life in the site selection process,” Clark said. “Community development is leading economic and tourism development. We have come to understand as practitioners how important a living, breathing downtown is, not only for the quality of life for our citizens, but also for the purpose of business attraction and tourism revenue.
“Downtown is about people, not cars,” Clark said. “Downtown is tourism’s best friend. We must create a downtown people want to be. This place will serve as the hub of our community. This is your space. Use it. This is your downtown. Use it.”
Food trucks and craft vendors are scheduled to be in Broadway Square from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Wanda Craig, an artist, is scheduled to be there from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, while live music with Mark Cole is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.