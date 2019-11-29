HUNTINGTON — A Winfield man has been indicted in Cabell County after his brother died of an overdose last year.
Jeffrey Greg Totten, of Winfield, West Virginia, was indicted on one count alleging drug delivery resulting in death. According to the indictment, Totten’s charges stem from the Nov. 26, 2018, heroin overdose death of Chad Arden Totten, 45, of Hurricane.
According to an obituary, the defendant is the brother of the victim. He faces a prison sentence of anywhere from three to 15 years if convicted. No other details were made available.
In an unrelated case, Tristan Webb, of Huntington, was indicted on counts alleging second-degree sexual assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Webb undressed the victim after she became sick and was unable to move, and then sexually assaulted her. The victim was treated and released from St. Mary’s Medical Center, the complaint said.
Webb was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found a Mason jar of individually wrapped marijuana, marijuana resin and a pint-sized baggie of psychedelic mushrooms, LSD on paper, and a plastic bag containing a substance that Webb described as DMT (dimethyltryptamine). Police also found $4,904 in cash.
Webb claimed the drugs were for his personal use and sometimes he would give some to his friends, the complaint said.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Amadus Marria, Atlanta: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Patrick Lee McCaffrey, 900 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington: Burglary and conspiracy.
Jesse Dwayne McComas, 200 block of Frost Street, Huntington: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and grand larceny.
Jesse Andrew Merritt, Wayne: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
Darrin A. Miller, Leon, West Virginia: Second-degree robbery and conspiracy.
William Edward Nellons Jr., 800 block of Virginia Avenue: Third-offense driving under the influence and second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI.
Earl W. Oldham, Hurricane: Entry of a building other than a dwelling.
Michael Dathan Pauley, 600 block of 9th Street, Huntington: Burglary and conspiracy.
David Alexander Payne II, South Point, Ohio: Grand larceny and fraudulent use of an access device.
William Isaiah Petties, 500 block of West 5th Street, Huntington: Strangulation and domestic battery.
Smith Laemont Pontae, 900 block of Bruce Street, Huntington: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.
Michael Ray Smith, 4400 block of 5th Street Road, Huntington: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
Brandon Scott Sparks, Chesapeake, Ohio: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and grand larceny.
Keaton Dale Stiltner, Wayne: Wanton endangerment.
Eric Stephen Taylor, 2300 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Shawn Michael Thacker, East Paint, Kentucky: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and entry of a building other than a dwelling.
Tracy Lynn Williams, Logan, West Virginia: Grand larceny.
Dustin Wayne Williamson, Branchland: Grand larceny.
Heather Dawn Williamson, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington: Forgery of a public record, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and third-offense shoplifting.
Brandon Alan Woods, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue, Huntington: Improper registration and third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of DUI convictions.
Charles Clarence Zirkle, 3300 block of Hilltop Drive, Huntington: Damage or destruction of railroad or public utility company property, procuring gas, water or electricity by device with intent to defraud, driving under the influence, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.