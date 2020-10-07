HUNTINGTON — Two former Huntington politicians recently indicted in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges before a Cabell circuit judge, who set their trial for later this year.
Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was indicted in September on charges of malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
The men were arraigned on the charges before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard on Wednesday, at which point both men pleaded not guilty. Howard set a trial date for Dec. 8 after the defendants invoked their rights to have a trial within the current court term. A Nov. 9 pretrial hearing was also set.
The investigation into the men began April 27, 2019, after police were dispatched to a shots-fired call about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington. The shooting victim, Ron McDowell Jr., said two men, believed to be the McCallisters, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Tom McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
McDowell was shot while on the phone with 911 and Tom McCallister admitted to a responding police officer he shot McDowell, Jackson said. Video surveillance indicates Tom McCallister had a gun in his hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun was holstered, Jackson said.
Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense. They believed McDowell was attempting to break into a garage owned by one of the McCallisters and he was wielding a knife, they said.
Jackson said the victim was found on the ground on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck, an open flip cellphone in his right hand and a closed pocket knife near his right arm.
McDowell is paralyzed from the neck down due to the shooting, his father has said.
Mason County Prosecutor Ronald F. Stein Jr. has been assigned to represent the prosecution after the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office was disqualified from the case. Defense attorney Chad Hatcher represents Johnny McCallister, while Tanner Wall, of the public defender’s office, represented Tom McCallister for the arraignment.
Tom McCallister remains out of jail on a $30,000 regular-term bond, while Johnny McCallister was given a $10,000 own recognizance bond Wednesday.